Gaillard Center officials follow up on first event with new COVID-19 protocols

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Gaillard Center’s first event with their new COVID-19 protocols has wrapped up, and officials said it went well.

In late August, the venue announced those attending events at the Gaillard would either need to present a negative vaccination card or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours to attend. The Lowcountry Jazz Festival, which ran from Sept. 3-5, was the first event to implement these new measures.

Gaillard Center President & CEO Lissa Frenkel said the event went very well with the new protocols.

“The audience members were very supportive and excited about feeling as if they knew that everyone in the audience had been vaccinated or had a negative COVID test,” Frenkel said.

According to Frenkel, attendees were asked to upload their proof online in advance. She said about half of the audience did that. Of that group, she said 95% presented vaccination cards, while the other 5% submitted a negative COVID-19 test. Though it wasn’t tracked, Gaillard officials believe that number is representative of the other half too.

For those who didn’t have a vaccine card, Frenkel said the attendee had to present their date-stamped, negative test with their name on it, as well as their driver’s license.

Frenkel said a small number of people were unaware of the policy because they bought tickets from a third party seller. She said they either had to show their vaccine cards or be turned away.

“We’re working on how to communicate with those folks and make sure that doesn’t happen in the future,” Frenkel said.

She also said they are considering having a nurse on site to administer COVID-19 tests at the next event to avoid this issue.

As for the staff members at the Gaillard Center, Frenkel said they are required to be vaccinated or go through weekly testing.

