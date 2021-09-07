Goose Creek police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old boy who they say ran away.

Authorities are looking for Daniel Gray MacDougall who ran away from home on Monday at 3:30 p.m.

According to police, MacDougall was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and knee-high socks, and was on an orange bicycle.

“Daniel has run away several times in the past and on previous occasions has been located in Downtown Charleston and in the Summerville area,” police said. “It is unknown if he’s in the company of anyone else and his destination is unknown.”

If you have any information you are asked to call police at (843) 863-5200 or Inv. Galluccio at 843-863-5200, ext. 2338.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.