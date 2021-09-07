SC Lottery
Homeowner in SC shoots, kills man on porch after repeatedly asking him to leave, police say

By WYFF Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WIS/WYFF) - An Upstate homeowner shot and killed a man on his property after he repeatedly asked the man to leave, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

Maj. Art Littlejohn said officers responded to a shots fired call Sunday just before 10 p.m. at a home on Farley Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found several people at the home and a male lying on the front porch, suffering from gunshot wounds, Littlejohn said.

The witnesses told police that the man, in his mid-20s and wearing dark clothing and a hooded sweatshirt, walked into their front yard and approached the homeowners, according to Littlejohn.

They told police the man was acting “very strange” and did not leave immediately but, after asking him to leave several times, he eventually left.

Moments later he returned and approached the home, again, Littejohn said.

Witnesses told police the homeowner and others asked the man to leave the property a second time, he refused and approached the front door with his hands in his pocket.

The homeowner got a weapon from the inside of his home while the man was standing on the front porch, approaching the entry point of his home, according to Littlejohn.

Shots were fired, and the man was struck in the chest, Littlejohn said.

The man fell at the doorway where he died, according to Littlejohn.

His name has not been released.

The Spartanburg Police Department, the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the incident.

No charges have been filed.

