Hurricane Ida raises SC gas prices, not by much

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices around South Carolina have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, but are only 1.2 cents higher than last month.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows that the average price of gasoline Monday is $2.89 per gallon. That’s 92.7 cents higher than prices were this time last year.

According to GasBuddy’s price reports, gas at the cheapest station in South Carolina cost only $2.62 per gallon, while Monday’s most expensive gallon will cost drivers $3.69. That is a difference of $1.07 for every gallon.

Meanwhile, GasBuddy says the national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week and is averaging $3.17 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 1.6 cents per gallon from a month ago and GasBuddy says it is 96.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“As expected, Hurricane Ida’s disruption to the oil and refining industry led gas prices to rise over the last week, though thankfully, the rise wasn’t very significant,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “With several Louisiana refineries poised to have power restored in the days ahead, the impact on gas prices could soon reverse, and with gasoline demand now likely to decline with the close of the summer driving season, I see the odds rising that gas prices will soon begin a seasonal downturn, accelerated by the expiration of summer gasoline requirements on September 15. By Halloween, we could see the national average back under $3 per gallon.”

