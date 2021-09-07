Mount Pleasant police chief pushing for protest ordinance changes

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant is looking to change an element of its Parades, Demonstrations, and Public Assemblies ordinance.

Mount Pleasant Police Chief Mark Arnold says this mostly applies to protests.

The proposed change would require people planning a larger demonstration to give to more than a weeks’ notice.

Under the current ordinance, which was passed in 2002, a person must apply at least 10 days in advance for a public demonstration except under three exemptions. Those include:

A funeral procession

A governmental agency acting within the scope of its functions

A spontaneous event occasioned by news or affairs coming into public knowledge. The event must have happened within three days of such public assembly and the the organizer had to provide written notice to the town 24 hours prior.

The full ordinance can be found on Mount Pleasant’s town website.

While that has been the law, Chief Arnold is requesting the third item be removed from the list of exceptions.

At Mount Pleasant’s July Police, Judicial, and Legal Committee meeting, Arnold said with social media and the 24-hour news cycle, protests evolve much faster. He said this nearly 20-year-old ordinance needed to be modified.

Arnold says the current ordinance opens opportunities for a large protest in 24 hours, which he believes does not give local law enforcement enough time to prepare.

Therefore, under the proposed revisions, a planned protest with 50 or more people would have to apply at least 10 days before the event. This change in 10-day notice does not apply to protests planned to have less than 50 people.

At the last meeting, there was discussion that the town administrator would be able to waive the timeline in a case-by-case basis.

The Mount Pleasant Police, Judicial, and Legal Commission agenda says they plan to review and possibly take action on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. at the Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex.

This proposed change for Mount Pleasant comes after the City of Charleston passed its new First Amendment Demonstration Ordinances at the end of July.

Their ordinance states that demonstration permits are required to be submitted three days before an event, but the Charleston Police Department will work with organizers in a shorter period of time if needed.

Charleston’s ordinance allows for exceptions when in response to ‘spontaneous demonstrations’ that are in response to breaking news in the past 48 hours.

