SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mount Pleasant police clearing crash on Johnnie Dodds Blvd.

The police department released a tweet saying they were closing the intersection of Highway 17,...
The police department released a tweet saying they were closing the intersection of Highway 17, also known as Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, and Houston Northcutt Boulevard.(South Carolina Department of Transportation)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says they have closed northbound lanes of Highway 17 while they clear a crash near Houston Northcutt Boulevard.

The police department released a tweet saying they were closing the intersection of Highway 17, also known as Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, and Houston Northcutt Boulevard.

The tweet said traffic was being redirected onto Houston Northcutt Boulevard and Mathis Ferry Road while officers wait for tow trucks.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, right, was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after weekend shooting
Authorities charged 27-year-old Danielle Waller with hit-and-run involving a death. Waller is...
North Charleston police charge woman with fatal hit-and-run
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
The shopping center is coming to a vacant 9-acre site right before U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress...
New shopping center in Moncks Corner underway
19-year-old Mallory Beach died in the tragic 2019 boat crash.
Chilling new details from 2019 boat crash that killed S.C. teen

Latest News

A post on the company's Facebook page states the Black Magic Cafe in West Ashley has closed....
Black Magic Cafe closes West Ashley location
There has not been any word from the airport on reasons for the longer than normal lines.
TSA: ‘Arrival curve’ causes screening backup at Charleston airport
Dispatchers received the report of the shooting in the 800 block of Dupont Road at 7:17 a.m.,...
One in custody after early-morning Charleston shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant police chief pushing for protest ordinance changes