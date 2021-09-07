Mount Pleasant police clearing crash on Johnnie Dodds Blvd.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says they have closed northbound lanes of Highway 17 while they clear a crash near Houston Northcutt Boulevard.

The police department released a tweet saying they were closing the intersection of Highway 17, also known as Johnnie Dodds Boulevard, and Houston Northcutt Boulevard.

The tweet said traffic was being redirected onto Houston Northcutt Boulevard and Mathis Ferry Road while officers wait for tow trucks.

There is no word on any injuries stemming from the crash. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

