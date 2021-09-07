SC Lottery
One in custody after early-morning Charleston shooting

Dispatchers received the report of the shooting in the 800 block of Dupont Road at 7:17 a.m., Charleston Police say.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say one person is in custody after a shooting left one victim injured.

Dispatchers received the report of the shooting in the 800 block of Dupont Road at 7:17 a.m., police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Francis said.

Police have not released the name of the person in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

