Police arrest Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges, 21 kids

When officers attempted to stop Hatchett, he led them on a brief chase.
Desmond Hatchett
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers Sunday evening after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop.

Desmond Hatchett, 42, was spotted Sunday around 6 p.m. by KPD Community Engagement Response Team officers in a red Ford Taurus, a car associated with him, a release from the KPD said. When officers attempted to stop Hatchett, he led them on a brief chase from N. Mary Street to the 4100 block of Skyline Drive, where he fled on foot.

Officers were able to stop him and take him into custody.

Hatchett was wanted for seven warrants out of Knox County, including aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault and failure to appear on charges of rape, robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and violation of order of protection.

