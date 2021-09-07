SC Lottery
SC reports 4-day total of more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases

State death toll approacing 11,000
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the third straight week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of newly-detected COVID-19 cases exceeding 10,000.

DHEC said a total of 16,072 new cases were recorded between Thursday and Saturday.

The agency provides the latest new case and death counts from COVID-19 on a 48-hour delay, which it says ensures more time to verify the numbers. It only releases that data on weekdays, meaning Mondays include the release of three days’ worth of information, from the previous Thursday through Saturday.

The data includes both confirmed and probable cases. The agency says confirmed cases are detected using PCR tests while probable cases are detected through rapid tests.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday4,9011,1846,085
Friday4,5851,1505,735
Saturday3,6731,1274,800
Sunday3,4533043,757
TOTAL16,6123,76520,377

The data also listed a total of 111 deaths over the three-day period.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday261238
Friday532073
Saturday47653
Sunday23528
TOTAL14943192

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 26 deaths; 22 were confirmed and four were being investigated as probable.

DHEC said Sunday’s results, the most recent day for which testing data was available on its website, include 39,904 tests with a 12.3% positive rate.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded a total of 779,185 cases, including 625,786 confirmed and 147,399 probable cases; and 10,972 deaths, including 9,583 confirmed and 1,389 probable deaths.

The state has completed more than 9.8 million COVID-19 tests since March 2020.

