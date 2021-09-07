SC reports 4-day total of more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - For the third straight week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a three-day total of newly-detected COVID-19 cases exceeding 10,000.

DHEC said a total of 16,072 new cases were recorded between Thursday and Saturday.

The agency provides the latest new case and death counts from COVID-19 on a 48-hour delay, which it says ensures more time to verify the numbers. It only releases that data on weekdays, meaning Mondays include the release of three days’ worth of information, from the previous Thursday through Saturday.

The data includes both confirmed and probable cases. The agency says confirmed cases are detected using PCR tests while probable cases are detected through rapid tests.

Day Confirmed Probable Total Thursday 4,901 1,184 6,085 Friday 4,585 1,150 5,735 Saturday 3,673 1,127 4,800 Sunday 3,453 304 3,757 TOTAL 16,612 3,765 20,377

The data also listed a total of 111 deaths over the three-day period.

Day Confirmed Probable Total Thursday 26 12 38 Friday 53 20 73 Saturday 47 6 53 Sunday 23 5 28 TOTAL 149 43 192

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 26 deaths; 22 were confirmed and four were being investigated as probable.

DHEC said Sunday’s results, the most recent day for which testing data was available on its website, include 39,904 tests with a 12.3% positive rate.

Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded a total of 779,185 cases, including 625,786 confirmed and 147,399 probable cases; and 10,972 deaths, including 9,583 confirmed and 1,389 probable deaths.

The state has completed more than 9.8 million COVID-19 tests since March 2020.

