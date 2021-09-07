SCCPSS Bus Driver strike continues, drivers call out

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Dozens of Savannah Chatham County Public School System drivers called out of work Tuesday morning, going on strike for a second time in the last week.

Bus drivers and bus monitors gathered at the Gamble Road bus depot instead of driving their routes Tuesday morning. They tell WTOC they are standing up to the school district on issues of fair pay, pay periods and COVID-19 protocol on the bus.

SCCPSS sent out an automatic message to families early this morning which read “The Savannah Chatham County Public School System Transportation Department is currently experiencing significant delays district wide.”

SCCPSS released a statement to WTOC Tuesday morning says:

Due to staff shortages, some bus routes may be delayed this morning. 45 drivers are out today. All transportation staff and other personnel who have clearance to drive are working to cover routes. Parents should be prepared for the possibility of delays. SCCPSS apologizes for the disruption the absence of these drivers may have caused to certain routes. The district continues to work to maximize all available resources to ensure on time arrivals.

The first strike happened Friday morning, having a significant impact on bus routes in the morning and afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOC for updates.

