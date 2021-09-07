Suspicious package prompts closure of portion of Wappoo Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a portion of Wappoo Road is closed in West Ashley as officers investigate a suspicious package.

Wappoo Road is closed to vehicles between Highway 61 and Medalowlawn, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The package was found in the 1000 block of Wappoo Road.

Drivers should use an alternate route in the area until further notice.

