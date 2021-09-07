Troopers investigating fatal crash in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says they responded to a fatal crash three miles north of Holly Hill.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell says one person has died after a crash that happened at around 9:51 p.m. Monday.

Tidwell says a 2015 Toyota Carola was heading south on Toney Bay Road when the driver ran off the road near Jacques Lane.

The driver was the only occupant of the car, but troopers say they first ran off the road to the right before over correcting and running off the road to the left.

Tidwell says the car went into a culvert on the left side of the road where the car overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and Tidwell says they were ejected from the car.

Tidwell say the driver was transported to a Prisma Health hospital, but they died from their wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

