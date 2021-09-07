Tropical disturbance to increase rain chances this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s back to work and school following our Labor Day weekend and we’re starting out with an increase in clouds across the area. Clouds will mix with sunshine today leading to temperatures in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. There will be a slight chance of rain this morning with an increased chance of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. A wetter weather pattern will begin to evolve today with the peak of our rain chances for the week on Thursday. This is all due to a developing storm system in the Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of a developing into a weak tropical system as it moves from the NW Gulf to the Atlantic, off the Southeast Coast, Thursday and Friday. Our rain chances will continue to increase Wednesday with the best chance of showers and storms Wednesday night through Thursday. As this area of low pressure moves away from the Southeast coast Friday, drier weather will begin to move into the area. Some cloudiness may linger for Friday and the beginning of the weekend but right now it appears to be mainly dry.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Possible. High 88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Possible. High 87.

THURSDAY: Mainly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Likely. High 86.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 87.

SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 88.

