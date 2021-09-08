SC Lottery
Bluffton welcomes new public shuttle bus

The ribbon cutting ceremony was Tuesday and buses are now in service.(Palmetto Breeze)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There’s a new way to get around the greater Bluffton area and public transportation providers are excited.

The Beaufort County’s public transportation needs are largely serviced by Palmetto Breeze Transit, and now they are starting a new shuttle in the Bluffton area.

Officials are calling the the new shuttle, the “Bluffton Breeze” and they say it is now an option at more than 50 bus stops in the area.

A Facebook post released by Bluffton Breeze says busses are scheduled to run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Bluffton Breeze released a map on their website of all planned stops the shuttle will make in the Bluffton area.

Some great images from today's Bluffton Breeze ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Posted by Palmetto Breeze Transit on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

