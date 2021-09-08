Colleton Co. school board votes to return to in-person learning
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The first Lowcountry school district to switch to virtual learning bring students back to the classroom next week.
The Colleton County School Board voted Wednesday to return to in-person learning starting on Monday.
The district switched to virtual learning on Aug. 30 because of the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.