Colleton Co. school board votes to return to in-person learning

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The first Lowcountry school district to switch to virtual learning bring students back to the classroom next week.

The Colleton County School Board voted Wednesday to return to in-person learning starting on Monday.

The district switched to virtual learning on Aug. 30 because of the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

