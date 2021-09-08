SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Colleton Co. school board votes to return to in-person learning

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The first Lowcountry school district to switch to virtual learning bring students back to the classroom next week.

The Colleton County School Board voted Wednesday to return to in-person learning starting on Monday.

The district switched to virtual learning on Aug. 30 because of the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have...
Law firm: Attorney Alex Murdaugh whose wife, son were killed, took money
Officials with the Charleston County School District announced on Tuesday that another school...
Another Charleston County school transitioning to virtual learning due to COVID
Dispatchers received the report of the shooting in the 800 block of Dupont Road at 7:17 a.m.,...
One in custody after early-morning Charleston shooting
Investigators say the suspect, identified as 30-year old Nakia Barrow, and another person got...
Woman arrested after 7-year-old shot during domestic argument in N. Charleston
On Monday, 52-year-old Richard E. Inman of Fountain Inn pleaded guilty to entering a bank with...
Former South Carolina police chief gets 5 years for robbing Pawleys Island bank

Latest News

Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts announce switches to virtual learning
A Dorchester District 2 school board member who answered a COVID-19 question posed by Live 5′s...
Dorchester Co. school board member being investigated for allegedly leaving grandchildren in car
Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
A lawsuit accuses a Dorchester County deputy of slamming a man to the ground earlier this year.
Lawsuit claims Dorchester Co. deputy slammed man to the ground