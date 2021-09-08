Complaint: Dorchester County Sheriff’s deputy slammed man to the ground earlier this year

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Dorchester County sheriff’s deputy is now facing legal issues, accused of slamming a man to the ground earlier this year.

A complaint filed Wednesday alleges Deputy Brandon Smith slammed Jamel Floyd to the ground after Floyd refused to get in the deputy’s squad car on April 16.

Floyd was reportedly walking home on English Road in the Flower Town Village neighborhood when Smith approached him and told him to get in the squad car.

When Floyd refused, Smith said he had three seconds to comply, and when Floyd did not, Smith began yelling expletives at him before grabbing him in the neck area and slamming him to the ground, according to the complaint.

Ultimately, Smith let Floyd go home, the complaint states.

The complaint names Sheriff L.C. Knight and Smith as defendants. Floyd is requesting a jury trial and seeks unspecified damages.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.