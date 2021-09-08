Cooper River Bridge Run participants gear up for the 10k

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As organizers for the Cooper River Bridge Run gear up for the big race in just two and a half weeks, runners are weighing in on how they’re feeling ahead of the event especially as COVID and the Delta variant continue to impact the Lowcountry.

Several people told Live 5 News they are holding off this year or are going to participate virtually because of what they’re seeing with the Delta variant, but others said they are excited to make the 6.2 mile trek from Mount Pleasant to Charleston.

According to Bridge Run organizers, they are following CDC and DHEC guidelines for the race: Giving out masks and hand sanitizer in runners’ packets and requiring masks at the expo in the corrals and on bus shuttles.

The number of participants is capped at 25,000 this year, compared to previous years where there were 35,000-40,000 runners.

Just a few weeks ahead of the run, several people who are walking or running in the event tell us they are fully vaccinated and ready to go. They said they are comfortable coming for the event, even with the size of the crowd.

“I’m vaccinated, so it is what it is,” said Dan Fleming, who is coming from Decatur, Ga. for the race. “I’m excited, looking forward to it. It should hopefully be a good turnout.”

Kristen Collier is coming all the way from Brunswick, Ohio.

“I’ve been vaccinated,” she said. “I will bring a mask if I need it. I figure it’s outside so it’ll be safe. We got to live life, you know?”

The race begins Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8 a.m.

