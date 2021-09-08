SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Cooper River Bridge Run participants gear up for the 10k

By Katie Kamin
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As organizers for the Cooper River Bridge Run gear up for the big race in just two and a half weeks, runners are weighing in on how they’re feeling ahead of the event especially as COVID and the Delta variant continue to impact the Lowcountry.

Several people told Live 5 News they are holding off this year or are going to participate virtually because of what they’re seeing with the Delta variant, but others said they are excited to make the 6.2 mile trek from Mount Pleasant to Charleston.

According to Bridge Run organizers, they are following CDC and DHEC guidelines for the race: Giving out masks and hand sanitizer in runners’ packets and requiring masks at the expo in the corrals and on bus shuttles.

The number of participants is capped at 25,000 this year, compared to previous years where there were 35,000-40,000 runners.

Just a few weeks ahead of the run, several people who are walking or running in the event tell us they are fully vaccinated and ready to go. They said they are comfortable coming for the event, even with the size of the crowd.

“I’m vaccinated, so it is what it is,” said Dan Fleming, who is coming from Decatur, Ga. for the race. “I’m excited, looking forward to it. It should hopefully be a good turnout.”

Kristen Collier is coming all the way from Brunswick, Ohio.

“I’ve been vaccinated,” she said. “I will bring a mask if I need it. I figure it’s outside so it’ll be safe. We got to live life, you know?”

The race begins Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have...
Law firm: Attorney Alex Murdaugh whose wife, son were killed, took money
Officials with the Charleston County School District announced on Tuesday that another school...
Another Charleston County school transitioning to virtual learning due to COVID
Dispatchers received the report of the shooting in the 800 block of Dupont Road at 7:17 a.m.,...
One in custody after early-morning Charleston shooting
Investigators say the suspect, identified as 30-year old Nakia Barrow, and another person got...
Woman arrested after 7-year-old shot during domestic argument in N. Charleston
On Monday, 52-year-old Richard E. Inman of Fountain Inn pleaded guilty to entering a bank with...
Former South Carolina police chief gets 5 years for robbing Pawleys Island bank

Latest News

Schools in four Lowcountry school districts are operating on a virtual-only learning model. But...
THE LIST: Lowcountry schools, districts announce switches to virtual learning
A Dorchester District 2 school board member who answered a COVID-19 question posed by Live 5′s...
Dorchester Co. school board member being investigated for allegedly leaving grandchildren in car
Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
A lawsuit accuses a Dorchester County deputy of slamming a man to the ground earlier this year.
Lawsuit claims Dorchester Co. deputy slammed man to the ground
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: DD2 school board member under investigation for leaving grandkids in car during meeting