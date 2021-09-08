Dorchester District Two parents can request plexiglass for their children

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two students are home this week while schools undergo deep cleaning and as health officials aim to lower the number of students in quarantine from around 5,000 last week to just a few hundred. The school board approved the move to temporary remote learning last week.

However, some parents are concerned the schools will be right back where they started after students return to the classroom next Thursday. Wearing a mask is one way to offer protection, but the school district says parents can also request plexiglass barriers for their child’s desk.

Khalilah Sumners is the mother of an 11-year-old boy at Dubose Middle School who was recently identified as a close contact. She says she contacted the principal asking to have him transferred to the virtual academy until he turns 12 and can get fully vaccinated.

Sumner says the principal told her he might lose his spot in the physical classroom.

“She said, ‘But you can always request plexiglass,’ and I thought I was never told about that option,” Sumner said. “Other parents should know because then our son might not feel so isolated as the only students in the class with plexiglass. If those parents knew then maybe they would choose that for themselves as well.”

District officials say they may not have sent a specific notification about the option to have plexiglass installed, but it does appear in a list of frequently asked questions on the district’s website.

“I had no knowledge of that. How could I request something I didn’t even know could happen?” Sumner said. “And are enough parents willing to do that, so our son doesn’t necessarily feel isolated?”

Sumner says if there had been more emphasis on the plexiglass option at the beginning of the year, it’s possible more students would have opted for it.

“We constantly get emails and calls from the district about COVID, and it’s a lot of repetitive stuff. But as far as the plexiglass stuff – we haven’t received any information,” said Shawn Sumner. “If there are people out because of the pandemic, then plexiglass could be part of the solution.”

The Sumners say the district is doing its best in a difficult situation and they simply want to raise awareness of the option, so other parents know what resources are available. District officials say it takes about an hour to install but they are more than happy to accommodate requests.

If you want to request plexiglass for your student, the district website says all you have to do is contact your child’s teacher.

