Lancaster County teacher dies from COVID-19 complications, district says

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the staff member’s family during this difficult time.”
The Lancaster County School District announced a staff member has died from COVID-19...
The Lancaster County School District announced a staff member has died from COVID-19 complications.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A staff member in the Lancaster County School District has died from COVID-19 complications, district officials announced.

According to a statement, the employee was a special education teacher at South Middle School.

Counselors are available to students and staff as needed, according to the district.

“The district continues to follow guidance from the CDC and SC DHEC. It is the district’s priority to keep students and staff safe,” district officials said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the staff member’s family during this difficult time.”

This is the second COVID-19-related death the Lancaster County School District has experienced in the last few weeks.

On Aug. 12, a 16-year-old died following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The teen was a student at Andrew Jackson High School.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

