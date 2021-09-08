Murray Named Low-A East Player of the Week

SC Lottery
By Charleston RiverDogs
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Charleston RiverDogs infielder Tanner Murray was named the Low-A East Player of the Week for the week of August 30-September 5, per a Minor League Baseball announcement on Monday. Murray joins Curtis Mead (twice), Brett Wisely and Heriberto Hernandez as members of the RiverDogs to have received recognition as player of the week this season. John Doxakis, Andrew Gross and Trey Cumbie have all received the weekly honor on the pitching side.

During last week’s series in Columbia, Murray went 14-29 at the plate with six doubles and 11 runs batted in. His two-run single in the top of the tenth inning during the series finale on Sunday was the decisive hit as the RiverDogs clinched a postseason berth. The 22-year old had at least one hit in all six games and has posted multiple hits in six of the last eight contests.

2021 is Murray’s first professional season after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft out of UC Davis. In 22 games with the RiverDogs, Murray is batting .355 with two home runs and 20 runs batted in. He has also collected 11 doubles, seven walks and two stolen bases. The native of Santa Clara, CA opened the campaign in the Florida Complex League where he hit .364 in nine games.

