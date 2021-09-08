Myrtle Beach Grand Slam Proves Too Much to Overcome in 8-6 Loss

Charleston, SC - Myrtle Beach Pelicans shortstop Kevin Made hit a grand slam in a five-run fourth inning, putting the Charleston RiverDogs in a hole they could never climb out of in an 8-6 loss at Joseph. P. Riley, Jr. Park on Tuesday night. The game was played in front of 2,641 fans. The loss snapped the RiverDogs winning streak at eight games.

The RiverDogs (77-32) briefly held a 1-0 lead following Jonathan Embry’s sacrifice fly in the second inning. However, Myrtle Beach (55-54) stormed back to take the lead in the third. With two runners in scoring position, Owen Caissie dropped a shallow single into left field to give the Pelicans a 2-1 lead. Felix Stevens immediately followed with an RBI double to make the score 3-1.

The fourth inning was the RiverDogs undoing, as starting pitcher Ben Brecht faced six batters without recording an out to open the frame. Fabian Pertuz reached on a walk and the next two batters also reached base despite putting down bunts. Brecht walked Christian Franklin to force in one run and Made followed with his big blast to clear the bases and increase the advantage to 8-1. Brecht allowed a season-high eight runs, seven of them earned, on seven hits in 4.0 innings of work.

Over the next two innings, the RiverDogs would make things significantly tighter. Osleivis Basabe drove in a run with his groundout in the fifth inning to shave one run off the deficit. In the sixth inning, Patrick Merino brought in three runs with an opposite-field blast to right. Johan Lopez followed with a solo shot of his own, marking the fourth time this season the RiverDogs have hit back-to-back home runs. Trailing 8-6, the RiverDogs brought the tying run to the plate in two different innings, but could not score again.

The bullpen was outstanding as three pitchers combined to post 5.0 scoreless innings, giving the offense a chance to get started. Matthew Peguero and Ian Leatherman each posted 2.0 scoreless innings while Neraldo Catalina held the Pelicans off the scoreboard in the ninth.

Each team finished with nine hits on the night. Basabe led the RiverDogs attack with three, the same number posted by Myrtle Beach’s Jordan Nwogu. Tanner Murray went 1-4 as he extended his hitting streak to seven games.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs partnered with the Charleston Police Department for National Night Out on Tuesday. The initiative was created to heighten drug-prevention awareness, generate participation in anti-crime programs and strengthen police-community partnership. Fans had the opportunity to soak a police officer in a dunk tank on the concourse and various police officers participated in games between innings throughout the night.

The same two teams will meet again on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Toeing the rubber for the RiverDogs will be RHP Victor Munoz (0-0, 0.00). The Pelicans will call on RHP Tyler Schlaffer (4-4, 4.02). “Week of the Fan” continues as the first 1,000 fans through the gates will have an opportunity to leave with a bobblehead of their choosing.