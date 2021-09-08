SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Non-profit giving away free groceries, hygiene products

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston non-profit, Community Resource Center, is distributing groceries and hygiene products.

Community Resource Center Executive Director Louis Smith says the distribution will begin 2 p.m. Wednesday at their location in North Charleston. That is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.

Smith says the distribution wont end until they have run out of supplies.

Being in the middle of the pandemic and in a food desert has disproportionately affected the area’s residents, Smith said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have...
Law firm: Attorney Alex Murdaugh whose wife, son were killed, took money
Dispatchers received the report of the shooting in the 800 block of Dupont Road at 7:17 a.m.,...
One in custody after early-morning Charleston shooting
Officials with the Charleston County School District announced on Tuesday that another school...
Another Charleston County school transitioning to virtual learning due to COVID
Authorities say a suspicious package in West Ashley turned out to be a wedding dress that was...
Police identify suspicious package that shut down road in West Ashley
Investigators say the suspect, identified as 30-year old Nakia Barrow, and another person got...
Woman arrested after 7-year-old shot during domestic argument in N. Charleston

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Non-profit giving away free groceries, hygiene products
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officials working to redevelop old West Ashley Piggly Wiggly site
The space has been vacant for more than eight years, after the Piggly Wiggly closed down in 2013.
Officials working to redevelop old West Ashley Piggly Wiggly site
Parents in Dorchester district Two can request plexiglass for their student.
Dorchester District Two parents can request plexiglass for their children