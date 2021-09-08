Non-profit giving away free groceries, hygiene products

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston non-profit, Community Resource Center, is distributing groceries and hygiene products.

Community Resource Center Executive Director Louis Smith says the distribution will begin 2 p.m. Wednesday at their location in North Charleston. That is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.

Smith says the distribution wont end until they have run out of supplies.

Being in the middle of the pandemic and in a food desert has disproportionately affected the area’s residents, Smith said.

