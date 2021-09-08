North Myrtle Beach crews recover body of missing 68-year-old man in ocean

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The body of a missing man who was last seen in the ocean has been recovered.

A spokesperson for North Myrtle Beach said the 68-year-old man was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area around 6100 North Ocean Boulevard.

About an hour later, he was found in the water off the Point at Cherry Grove and was removed from the water.

Officials are now clearing up the scene. @wmbfnews pic.twitter.com/mqnNeQjOnr — Natasha Laguerre (@natasha_laguer) September 8, 2021

North Myrtle Beach fire, police, beach patrol and drones were brought in to help in the search.

This comes as many Grand Strand emergency agencies are warning beachgoers of strong rip currents being created by Hurricane Larry that is well off the South Carolina coast.

