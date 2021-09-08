SC Lottery
Officials working to redevelop old West Ashley Piggly Wiggly site

The space has been vacant for more than eight years, after the Piggly Wiggly closed down in 2013.
The space has been vacant for more than eight years, after the Piggly Wiggly closed down in 2013.
By Danielle Seat
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - After several years of deliberation, plans for the old Piggly Wiggly site in West Ashley could soon be headed to Charleston City Council.

Charleston Planning & Sustainability Department West Ashley Coordinator Eric Pohlman says the plans being presented at Wednesday’s West Ashley Revitalization Commission include a new city-owned civic center and a shopping center.

The site in question is located on Sumar Street, which is at the merge of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Old Town Road. The space has been vacant for more than eight years, after the Piggly Wiggly closed down in 2013.

“It’s going to point the direction that we would like to see the rest of the Sam Rittenberg corridor go in terms of the intensity of uses, the types of uses,” Pohlman said.  “And really just showing that we, the city itself is a partner in the revitalization of West Ashley.”

The City of Charleston bought the property for more than $3 million. While they demolished the building, they have since debated what to do with the space.

The property’s empty parking lot has been rented out to CARTA for driver obstacle course trainings, but the rest of the property has not been of use.

Pohlman says the city needs more space to conduct meetings and events, specifically their West Ashley Revitalization Commission. He says he thinks the civic center could both provide that, as well as space for performances.

The West Ashley Revitalization Commission is set to dive deeper into these plans at their 5:30 p.m. Wednesday meeting. The commission says they hopes to bring them to full council at the next meeting.

