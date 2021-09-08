SC Lottery
Police make arrest in fatal August hit-and-run

Daniel Villegas, 30, is charged with hit and run involving a death, according to jail records.
Daniel Villegas, 30, is charged with hit and run involving a death, according to jail records.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead last month.

Daniel Villegas, 30, is charged with hit and run involving a death, according to jail records.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said investigators arrested Villegas Tuesday night in connection with an early-morning crash on Dorchester Road on Aug. 31.

The Charleston County Coroner identified the victim as Steven Alston, 55. He died from blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash, which happened at approximately 5:34 a.m. that morning.

The incident report states the victim’s wheelchair and backpack were found on the sidewalk at the scene of the crash. The wheelchair appeared to have sustained minimal damage, the report stated.

Villegas was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

