SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

CMPD: More than 80 rounds fired into home, killing young child

The shooting happened just before midnight on Richard Rozzelle Drive.
A young child was killed in an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
A young child was killed in an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.(Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 202 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 2 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Shots were fired into a home in northwest Charlotte overnight, hitting and killing a young child, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened just before midnight on Richard Rozzelle Drive. Police said more than 80 rounds were fired into the home.

Sharonne Hayes TV has the latest on a deadly shooting on Richard Rozzelle Drive in northwest Charlotte that killed a young child.

Posted by WBTV News on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Investigators said multiple vehicles targeted the home. According to law enforcement, they started getting calls about the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said when they arrived, they found the child, who was under the age of 5, with gunshot wounds. The child was taken to the hospital and died from the injuries.

One neighbor said she was “devastated” by what happened in the neighborhood.

”I just have condolences for the family and I am devastated we had this kind of tragedy in this area,” said the woman, who wished to remain anonymous.

CMPD Maj. Ryan Butler said he needs the shooting “to be a call to everybody.”

“This is a situation where we have a very young, innocent child who has been taken from the community due to the actions of some individuals who have demonstrated complete disregard for the welfare of their fellow human being,” Butler said.

Police said there is some indication that other houses were struck in the shooting. Investigators have been walking around and talking to neighbors.

Investigators have not made an arrest or named a suspect at this time. Anyone with information can reach out to Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600 or (704) 432-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have...
Law firm: Attorney Alex Murdaugh whose wife, son were killed, took money
Dispatchers received the report of the shooting in the 800 block of Dupont Road at 7:17 a.m.,...
One in custody after early-morning Charleston shooting
Officials with the Charleston County School District announced on Tuesday that another school...
Another Charleston County school transitioning to virtual learning due to COVID
Authorities say a suspicious package in West Ashley turned out to be a wedding dress that was...
Police identify suspicious package that shut down road in West Ashley
For the third straight week, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
SC reports 4-day total of more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The space has been vacant for more than eight years, after the Piggly Wiggly closed down in 2013.
Officials working to redevelop old West Ashley Piggly Wiggly site
The ribbon cutting ceremony was Tuesday and buses are now in service.
Bluffton welcomes new public shuttle bus
Parents in Dorchester district Two can request plexiglass for their student.
Dorchester District Two parents can request plexiglass for their children
Investigators say the suspect, identified as 30-year old Nakia Barrow, and another person got...
Woman arrested after 7-year-old shot during domestic argument in N. Charleston