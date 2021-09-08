SC Lottery
SC reports 2,997 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported just under 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

DHEC reported a total of 2,997 new cases and 38 deaths, Wednesday following a 4-day data release that showed 20,000 cases and 111 deaths.

The agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, so the results it reported Wednesday were Monday’s totals. The numbers released Tuesday reflected data from Thursday through Sunday because of Labor Day weekend.

Wednesday’s report listed 2,167 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 830 cases confirmed through rapid tests.

Greenville County had the most new cases with 309, but Charleston and Dorchester Counties each reported more than 200.

Berkeley County reported 147 new cases, while Beaufort County reported 54. Colleton, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties each listed fewer than 65.

The total deaths included 22 confirmed and 3 probable deaths.

Of the 25 deaths, 9 were reported in Lowcountry counties.

Charleston County listed three confirmed deaths and one probable death. Beaufort County listed two confirmed deaths and one probable. Berkeley listed two confirmed deaths.

The results came from 20,211 tests conducted with a positive rate 14.2%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 776,342 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 627,981 cases detected using PCR tests and 148,361 detected with rapid tests.

As of Wednesday, DHEC reported a total of 10,996 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 9,604 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,392 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 9.6 million tests since the pandemic began.



