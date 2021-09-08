SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Search underway for missing Fort Stewart soldier

Specialist Patrick Martin
Specialist Patrick Martin(Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The military needs the public’s help to find a missing Fort Stewart Soldier.

According to Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield, Specialist Patrick Martin was last seen on Aug. 27 at his barracks on Fort Stewart. Martin is assigned to the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion.

If you have any information about Specialist Martin, call investigators at (912) 767-4264 or (912) 767-9629.

On behalf of the 224th Military Intelligence Battalion, we are asking for the public's assistance in finding Specialist...

Posted by Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have...
Law firm: Attorney Alex Murdaugh whose wife, son were killed, took money
Dispatchers received the report of the shooting in the 800 block of Dupont Road at 7:17 a.m.,...
One in custody after early-morning Charleston shooting
Officials with the Charleston County School District announced on Tuesday that another school...
Another Charleston County school transitioning to virtual learning due to COVID
Authorities say a suspicious package in West Ashley turned out to be a wedding dress that was...
Police identify suspicious package that shut down road in West Ashley
Investigators say the suspect, identified as 30-year old Nakia Barrow, and another person got...
Woman arrested after 7-year-old shot during domestic argument in N. Charleston

Latest News

Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, right, died from injuries he suffered in a shooting in northwest Charlotte....
3-year-old boy killed after more than 80 rounds fired into northwest Charlotte home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Bluffton welcomes new public shuttle bus
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Non-profit giving away free groceries, hygiene products
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Officials working to redevelop old West Ashley Piggly Wiggly site