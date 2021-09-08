Skalski Earns ACC Linebacker of the Week

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that linebacker James Skalski has earned ACC Linebacker of the Week honors for his performance in Clemson’s season opener against No. 5 Georgia on Saturday.

Clemson has now earned a total of 542 weekly honors since 1968.

The honor is the first of Skalski’s six-year career at Clemson and Clemson’s first ACC weekly honor of the season. He joins Dorian O’Daniel (two in 2017), Isaiah Simmons (one in 2019) and Baylon Spector (one in 2020) as the fourth Clemson linebacker to earn ACC Linebacker of the Week in the last five seasons.

Skalski recorded a career-high 14 tackles against Georgia, breaking his previous best of 13 set against Virginia last year. He directed a defense that held Georgia to 256 total yards and only three offensive points. It was Clemson’s lowest yardage total allowed to an AP Top 5 opponent since holding No. 3 Notre Dame to 248 yards in the 2018 Cotton Bowl.