St. Johns Fire District mandating vaccines for all employees

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Johns Fire District is mandating COVID vaccines for all their employees.

District leaders say it’s to protect not only employees’ and their families, but also the people they serve.

All employees must be fully vaccinated or submit a request for exemption by Nov. 20, the district said.

A letter to all personnel was sent yesterday that details the type of exemptions they will allow.

