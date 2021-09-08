Tropical disturbance to increase rain chances Thursday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re tracking a tropical disturbance that will help to increase our rain chances beginning tonight and Thursday.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.

THURSDAY: Cloudy. Showers/Storms Likely. High 84.

FRIDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 87.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.