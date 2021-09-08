Tropical disturbance to increase rain chances Thursday!
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re tracking a tropical disturbance that will help to increase our rain chances beginning tonight and Thursday.
TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 87.
THURSDAY: Cloudy. Showers/Storms Likely. High 84.
FRIDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. High 86.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 87.
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 88.
