SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

USC’s Debo Williams Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

South Carolina announced a home-and-home series with Virginia Tech for 2034 and 2035.
South Carolina announced a home-and-home series with Virginia Tech for 2034 and 2035.(WIS)
By USC Athletics
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

University of South Carolina redshirt freshman Debo Williams was selected as the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced today.

Playing in his first collegiate game, Williams was credited with two blocked punts in the Gamecocks’ 46-0 shutout win over Eastern Illinois on Saturday. It was the first time Carolina recorded a blocked punt since the 2014 season. Williams, a 6-1, 235-pounder from Smyrna, Del., became the first SEC player to record two blocked punts in the same game since Florida’s Chris Rainey accomplished the feat in 2010.

Williams and the Gamecocks will travel to East Carolina for a Saturday, Sept. 11, noon showdown with the Pirates. That contest will be televised nationally on ESPN2.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh, right, was wounded Saturday in a shooting in Hampton County.
Alex Murdaugh to resign from law firm, enter rehab after weekend shooting
Authorities charged 27-year-old Danielle Waller with hit-and-run involving a death. Waller is...
North Charleston police charge woman with fatal hit-and-run
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Alex Murdaugh was shot in Hampton County early...
New details released in Alex Murdaugh shooting investigation
One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have...
Law firm: Attorney Alex Murdaugh whose wife, son were killed, took money
Dispatchers received the report of the shooting in the 800 block of Dupont Road at 7:17 a.m.,...
One in custody after early-morning Charleston shooting

Latest News

Clemson linebacker James Skalski(47) celebrates with his teammates after picking up a forced...
Skalski Earns ACC Linebacker of the Week
RiverDogs INF Tanner Murray named Low-A East Player of the Week
Murray Named Low-A East Player of the Week
Kevin Harris finished with 243 yards rushing agaist the Ole Miss defense Saturday night.
South Carolina tailback Harris returns after back surgery
Clemson S Zanders out for season with shoulder injury