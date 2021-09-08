WATCH LIVE: State health dept. gives update on COVID, state’s response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The public health director for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shared grim numbers during the agency’s weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.

Dr. Brannon Traxler said South Carolina surpassed three-quarters of a million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and is just four deaths away from reaching a death toll of 11,000.

DON’T SEE THE LIVE VIDEO? Click here to watch.

Traxler also said schools are seeing the number of cases among students and teachers at rates that are higher than this same time last year.

“There are three main reasons why COVID-19 is affecting our students and teachers so much this year,” Traxler said. “Not enough people are vaccinated. Not enough people are consistently improperly wearing masks, and the Delta variant is proven to be hyper transmissible, it is so easily spread.”

Children under the age of 11 are not currently eligible to take any of the existing COVID-19 vaccines, so they remain susceptible, she said.

“The way that we protect our children is for everyone who is 12 and older to get fully vaccinated immediately,” she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.