West Ashley High students return to class after fire scare

Firefighters say there was a report of smoke near the roof area of the high school.
Firefighters say there was a report of smoke near the roof area of the high school.(Live 5)
By Summer Huechtker, Michal Higdon and Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says students have returned to class after firefighters verified there wasn’t an active fire at West Ashley High School.

Firefighters say there was a report of smoke near the roof area of the high school. They say contractors had been working on the roof.

The scene has since been cleared.

There is no longer a threat to the school.

