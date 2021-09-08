West Ashley High students return to class after fire scare
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says students have returned to class after firefighters verified there wasn’t an active fire at West Ashley High School.
Firefighters say there was a report of smoke near the roof area of the high school. They say contractors had been working on the roof.
The scene has since been cleared.
There is no longer a threat to the school.
