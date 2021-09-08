Woman arrested after 7-year-old shot during domestic argument in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a 30-year-old woman after a 7-year-old girl was shot during a domestic incident at a hotel in North Charleston Tuesday night.

North Charleston police officials said it happened around 6 p.m. at the Extended Stay on Arco Lane. According to NCPD spokesman Harve Jacobs, the girl was shot in the arm.

Investigators say the suspect, identified as 30-year old Nakia Barrow, and another person got into a domestic argument.

A report states Barrow allegedly fired the gun, striking the child who is expected to be okay.

Barrow has been charged with first-degree domestic violence and unlawful conduct toward a child. She is being held in the Charleston County jail.

“Investigators are still trying to determine the relationship between Barrow, the child and the other person involved in the incident,” Jacobs said.

