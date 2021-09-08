Working Wednesdays: Thompson Companies hiring general labor, land surveyors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to apply for jobs in the construction and trucking industries.

OL Thompson Construction Co., Inc., and Thompson Trucking Co., Inc. have openings for heavy equipment operators, general labor, asphalt paving crew, land surveyors and many others.

Officials with the companies say they primarily build roads and parking lots. Below is an excerpt from the OL Thompson home page.

“For over 70 years, O.L. Thompson Construction Co., Inc. has served as one of the tri-county area’s premier site work construction firms. Our main emphasis is site development, material handling, and transportation; our current scope of work includes demolition, clearing, grubbing, excavation, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, potable water, concrete, curbing, asphalt paving, and material recycling & processing. We have the capabilities to perform a turnkey operation in the area of site development. A major attribute of our company is the ability to move large volumes of earth in short periods of time. This is accomplished by operating one of the largest mining operations in the Charleston area, having a large fleet of off-road trucks and support equipment, and having affiliated companies to offer in-house support.”

