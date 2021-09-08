SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Working Wednesdays: Thompson Companies hiring general labor, land surveyors

By Ann McGill
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Working Wednesdays is giving you the chance to apply for jobs in the construction and trucking industries.

OL Thompson Construction Co., Inc., and Thompson Trucking Co., Inc. have openings for heavy equipment operators, general labor, asphalt paving crew, land surveyors and many others.

DON’T SEE THE VIDEO? Click here to watch live.

Click here for more information or to apply.

Officials with the companies say they primarily build roads and parking lots. Below is an excerpt from the OL Thompson home page.

“For over 70 years, O.L. Thompson Construction Co., Inc. has served as one of the tri-county area’s premier site work construction firms. Our main emphasis is site development, material handling, and transportation; our current scope of work includes demolition, clearing, grubbing, excavation, storm drainage, sanitary sewer, potable water, concrete, curbing, asphalt paving, and material recycling & processing. We have the capabilities to perform a turnkey operation in the area of site development. A major attribute of our company is the ability to move large volumes of earth in short periods of time. This is accomplished by operating one of the largest mining operations in the Charleston area, having a large fleet of off-road trucks and support equipment, and having affiliated companies to offer in-house support.”

Working Wednesdays is a weekly segment that focuses on employment opportunities. You will learn about companies around the Lowcountry, and the current and future positions they have available. The interview will live stream at 1 p.m. on Live 5 Facebook, Live5News.com and Apple, Amazon Fire and Roku tv.

Ann McGill will talk with representatives from the companies to get in-depth information about the types of services and products they provide, as well as training, benefits and other information to help you decide if it’s a company you might want to work for.

Once the livestream is finished, it will be shared right here at Live5News.com and on Live 5 Facebook.

If your business would like to share job information on this platform, send an email to amcgill@live5news.com and be sure to put ‘Working Wednesdays’ in the subject line.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have...
Law firm: Attorney Alex Murdaugh whose wife, son were killed, took money
Dispatchers received the report of the shooting in the 800 block of Dupont Road at 7:17 a.m.,...
One in custody after early-morning Charleston shooting
Officials with the Charleston County School District announced on Tuesday that another school...
Another Charleston County school transitioning to virtual learning due to COVID
Investigators say the suspect, identified as 30-year old Nakia Barrow, and another person got...
Woman arrested after 7-year-old shot during domestic argument in N. Charleston
Authorities say a suspicious package in West Ashley turned out to be a wedding dress that was...
Police identify suspicious package that shut down road in West Ashley

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported just under 3,000 new...
SC reports 2,997 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths
Asiah Fiqueroia, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
WATCH: Police provide update on northwest Charlotte shooting that killed 3-year-old
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police make arrest in fatal August hit-and-run
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: St. Johns Fire District mandating vaccines for all employees