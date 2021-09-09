SC Lottery
2 new 'murder hornet' sightings in Washington state

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed...
According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed in Whatcom County.(Source: Washington State Dept. of Agriculture/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(Gray News) - So-called “murder hornets” are trying to make a comeback in Washington state.

According to the Washington State Department of Agriculture, two sightings have been confirmed in Whatcom County.

That’s the same area where nests were destroyed in 2020 and earlier this year.

Asian giant hornets are the largest hornets in the world.

They earned their nickname “murder hornets” because they enter a “slaughter phase” where they kill honey bees by decapitating them. A few hornets can destroy a hive in a matter of hours.

Though they tend to not target humans, the hornets will attack if they feel threatened, agriculture department experts said.

They have a longer stinger than a honey bee, as well as venom that’s more toxic. They can also sting repeatedly.

The hornets have been invasive to the U.S. since 2019.

The state’s agriculture department is working with federal partners to prevent them from establishing in the U.S.

The experts said it’s important to report any sightings.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

