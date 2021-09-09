7 arrested, 3 still wanted in connection to federal drug trafficking investigation in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several people have been charged in connection to an interstate drug trafficking ring that operated out of Myrtle Beach and Kingstree.

Acting United States Attorney Rhett Dehart announced that a joint team of federal, state and local law enforcement officers, including those from the Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Horry County Police Department, made the arrests.

“Today is another example of what can be accomplished using the outstanding partnerships between federal, state, and local law enforcement,” said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock. “The dedication displayed by these officers and agents, along with the support we receive from our community members, shows the continued commitment we all have in addressing the behaviors of those who wish to cause harm in our community.”

The investigation targeted members of a drug trafficking organization based on the sale of large quantities of dangerous drugs such as heroin, meth and cocaine, according to Dehart.

The following people were arrested in the case:

LEROY JUNIOR CUNNINGHAM, a/k/a “Black,” a/k/a “Chris,” 45, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance, and 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, Schedule II controlled substances. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

TYRONE BROWN, a/k/a “Chief,” 46, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance, and 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, Schedule II controlled substances. This charge carries a potential penalty of 10 years to Life imprisonment.

ALEX LETROY GLOVER, 41, of Conway, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance, and 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

TONYA GRANT MITCHELL, 45, of Andrews, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine, a Schedule II controlled substance. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

DERRICK LEE CUNNINGHAM, a/k/a “Ruby Tuby,” 43, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a quantity of heroin, a Schedule I controlled substance, 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine, Schedule II controlled substances. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

CAMERON JOHN KAZIMIERCZAK, a/k/a “Cam,” 30, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute a quantity of methamphetamine and a quantity of cocaine, Schedule II controlled substances. This charge carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years imprisonment.

MARLIN CARLOS MCKNIGHT, a/k/a “Martin Carlos McKnight,” 46, of Goose Creek, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, a quantity of cocaine base (commonly referred to as “crack cocaine”), and a quantity of cocaine, Schedule II controlled substances. This charge carries a potential penalty of 5 to 40 years imprisonment.

The acting U.S. attorney said three suspects are still at large including 32-year-old Jamel Small of Myrtle Beach. The names of the two other defendants have not been released at this time.

