Berkeley Co. co-hosting Red Cross blood drive

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County is teaming up with the American Red Cross of South Carolina to host a blood drive.

Organizers say each donor will receive an email coupon for a free haircut, courtesy of Sports Clips and they will be entered into a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card.

If the county makes its donor goal of 29 units, officials say the Amazon gift card drawing will increase to $75.

The blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and organizers say it will be held in the Assembly Room at the Berkeley County Administration Building. That is located at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

Organizers say it takes just 8-10 minutes to donate.

They say walk-ins are welcome, but appointments will be honored first.

More information on the blood drive and appointment scheduling can both be found on the Red Cross’ website.

