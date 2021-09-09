SC Lottery
Charleston Co. employees could soon see pay increases.

Charleston County Representative Kelsey Barlow says these positions are hard to hire and retain because the pay has not kept up with inflation over the last decade.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s Finance Committee is discussing raising their current pay tables by 15%.

The county is looking for employees because they say they have more than 300 vacant positions.

Charleston County Representative Kelsey Barlow says these positions are hard to hire and retain because the pay has not kept up with inflation over the last decade.

Barlow says the Consumer Price Index for the Southeast indicates a more than 20% cumulative inflation rate over the past decade. The pay tables have been adjusted by only 5% during that time frame.

Because of the discrepancy, Charleston County says their Finance Committee will hear a proposal at their Thursday meeting to increase all pay tables by 15%.

This would bring the minimum pay up from $9.46 an hour to $13.50 an hour.

The pay tables encompass all employees working for the county, including a supervisor, a janitor or a sheriff’s deputy.

With this 15% increase across all pay tables, any employee making the minimum for their role would see a pay raise.  All employees already making 15% above the minimum within their pay tables would not necessarily see a raise, but they would be eligible for a raise of up to 15% more than their current salary cap.

The pay table increase would require an addition $1 million in the 2022 budget, the finance committee agenda says.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Thursday and county officials say it will be held at 4045 Bridgeview Drive in North Charleston.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

