Checking ‘no’ box for visible injury was a mistake on Murdaugh incident report, according to sheriff

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released the incident report for the shooting of Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County on Saturday, Sept. 4.

In the report, a “no” box is checked for visible injury. The Hampton County sheriff said that is a mistake. The “Yes” box should be checked, according to the sheriff.

In a statement, SLED said the Hampton County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from Alex Murdaugh around 1:34 p.m. on Saturday. Murdaugh told the dispatcher that “he had been shot on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville, South Carolina in Hampton County.”

Murdaugh’s attorney Jim Griffin says he received a call around 2:15 p.m. from Murdaugh’s brother, who said Alex Murdaugh had been shot while he was changing a tire on the side of Old Salkehatchie Road. Murdaugh’s brother also told Griffin that Alex Murdaugh saw a truck drive by and then turn around before he was shot in the head. SLED describes the injury as “a superficial gunshot wound to the head” in the statement.

Murdaugh resigned from his family law firm after being accused of diverting lawyer fees, his own attorney says.

One of Murdaugh’s lawyers, Jim Griffin said the allegations of financial impropriety have prompted Murdaugh to confront his substance dependency and voluntarily check into an in-patient substance abuse rehab facility. Griffin said Murdaugh checked into the facility after being discharged from the hospital Monday.

The Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick law firm said Murdaugh is no longer associated with them. The firm also said that a forensic accounting firm would conduct a thorough investigation of claims that Murdaugh misappropriated funds. Law enforcement and the SC Bar have been notified by the firm.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina has suspended Murdaugh’s law license until further notice. The court issued the order on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Murdaugh’s wife and son, Margaret and Paul, were found shot to death at a family home in Colleton County in early June. No arrests have been made in this case.

Prior to his death in June, Paul Murdaugh was charged in the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach after he crashed his father’s boat into a bridge near Parris Island in February 2019. Those charges were dropped after Paul’s death.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has reopened an investigation into the death of a 19-year-old man in Hampton County in 2015. SLED reopened the probe into Stephen Smith’s death in Hampton County based on information agents gathered as they continue to investigate the shooting deaths of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed.

Members of the Murdaugh family served in the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office for about 87 years, which covers Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties in South Carolina. Last week, 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone recused himself from prosecuting any cases related to the shooting deaths of Paul and Margaret Murdaugh.

