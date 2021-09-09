The Citadel Announces 21-22 Basketball Schedule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Trips to Pittsburgh and Duke, along with hosting a tournament in December highlight The Citadel’s 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule that was released on Thursday.

The Bulldogs non-conference schedule features 11 games, including six contests inside McAlister Field House.

The Citadel opens the season on the road on Nov. 9 when it travels to face Pittsburgh. The home opener takes place Nov. 12 as Morris College comes to the Lowcountry.

Four of the next five contests are one the road as the Bulldogs travel to face Presbyterian (Nov. 15), Duke (Nov. 22), South Carolina State (Nov. 28) and UNC Asheville (Dec. 1).

The Citadel will spend the rest of December at home as the Bulldogs play host to North Carolina Central (Dec. 6) and St. Andrews (Dec. 16), before hosting The Citadel Classic on Dec. 20-21. The Bulldogs will take on SC State and Manhattan in the two contests.

Southern Conference action opens on Dec. 29 as Mercer makes a visit to Charleston. The Bulldogs ring in the new year with three-straight road contests at Samford (Jan. 1), Western Carolina (Jan. 5) and Chattanooga (Jan. 8)

The Bulldogs will play four of their next six games at home, starting with UNCG on Jan. 13 and VMI on Jan. 15. After road games to Wofford (Jan. 19) and ETSU (Jan 22), The Citadel returns home to take on Western Carolina (Jan. 26) and Chattanooga (Jan. 29).

The month of February features home games against Samford (Feb. 5), Wofford (Feb. 16), ETSU (Feb. 19) and Furman (Feb. 26). The Bulldogs will also travel for games at Furman (Feb. 2), UNCG (Feb. 10), VMI (Feb. 12) and Mercer (Feb. 23)

The Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championship will take place at Harrah’s Cherokee Center – Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina, from March 4-7.