SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Community activist who once downplayed pandemic now urges masks, vaccination

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – By his own admission, Elvin Speights, Sr. had not been taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously...until now.

“I thought that, you know, it was something like the flu,” he said. “I didn’t think it was that bad.”

But after the community activist and his wife contracted the virus, he has changed his tune.

Speights said he may have gotten sick after attending a surprise birthday party thrown for him late last month. His wife showed symptoms first and ended up at MUSC.

It was what he saw at the hospital, especially when it came to those who were coming into the waiting room very sick, that led Speights to change his mind.

“When those people came in, they were getting checked (for) their oxygen right there at the service desk,” he said, “and their oxygen level (would) be so low that (medical staff would) know they had to get ready to keep those people, but they had no beds for those people. So they would roll a wheelchair out with the oxygen on the back of it, that’s the best they could give those people right there, hook them up right there in the lobby.”

Speights, who described himself as a decent-sized man, did not end up in the hospital but said the symptoms knocked him off his feet. For multiple days, he has had trouble even talking.

“I still get light-headed, I can’t eat a meal,” he added.

If the virus had this much impact on a grown man, imagine what effects it has on children, he said.

He also spoke directly to those who, like he was, are hesitant to get the vaccine or do not believe getting COVID-19 is serious.

“You don’t want to be forced into it. Don’t be like me and have to be made a believer,” he said. “This thing is no joke.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
Lisa Bostick was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful carrying of a...
Cops: Woman found with loaded gun at SC Aquarium after refusing to wear mask, attacking detective
A Dorchester District 2 school board member who answered a COVID-19 question posed by Live 5′s...
School board member being investigated for allegedly leaving grandchildren in car
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says the ATM was originally located in...
Deputies continue search for 3 accused of trying to steal ATM on Johns Island

Latest News

An early-morning fire heavily damaged Fort Johnson Baptist Church on Camp Road on James Island.
Lightning strike may have sparked ‘devastating’ fire at James Island church
Charleston County Representative Kelsey Barlow says these positions are hard to hire and retain...
Charleston Co. employees could soon see pay increases
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lightning strike may have sparked ‘devastating' fire at James Island church
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Community activist who once downplayed pandemic now urges people to wear masks, get vaccinated