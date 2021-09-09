Community activist who once downplayed pandemic now urges masks, vaccination

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – By his own admission, Elvin Speights, Sr. had not been taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously...until now.

“I thought that, you know, it was something like the flu,” he said. “I didn’t think it was that bad.”

But after the community activist and his wife contracted the virus, he has changed his tune.

Speights said he may have gotten sick after attending a surprise birthday party thrown for him late last month. His wife showed symptoms first and ended up at MUSC.

It was what he saw at the hospital, especially when it came to those who were coming into the waiting room very sick, that led Speights to change his mind.

“When those people came in, they were getting checked (for) their oxygen right there at the service desk,” he said, “and their oxygen level (would) be so low that (medical staff would) know they had to get ready to keep those people, but they had no beds for those people. So they would roll a wheelchair out with the oxygen on the back of it, that’s the best they could give those people right there, hook them up right there in the lobby.”

Speights, who described himself as a decent-sized man, did not end up in the hospital but said the symptoms knocked him off his feet. For multiple days, he has had trouble even talking.

“I still get light-headed, I can’t eat a meal,” he added.

If the virus had this much impact on a grown man, imagine what effects it has on children, he said.

He also spoke directly to those who, like he was, are hesitant to get the vaccine or do not believe getting COVID-19 is serious.

“You don’t want to be forced into it. Don’t be like me and have to be made a believer,” he said. “This thing is no joke.”

