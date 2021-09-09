SC Lottery
Crews extinguish fire at James Island church

Charleston County dispatchers received the first word of a fire at Fort Johnson Baptist Church at 8:38 a.m.
Charleston County dispatchers received the first word of a fire at Fort Johnson Baptist Church at 8:38 a.m.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Danielle Seat
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are investigating a fire Thursday morning at a Baptist church on James Island.

Dispatchers received the first word of a fire at the Fort Johnson Baptist Church in the 1400 block of Camp Road at 8:38 a.m.

Camp Road was closed at Oyster Point Road as firefighters responded.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 10 a.m., according to firefighters at the scene.

It is not clear whether anyone was inside the church or whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

