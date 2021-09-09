CSU announces men’s basketball non-conference schedule for 2021-22

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Charleston Southern men’s basketball announced their 2021-22 nonconference schedule Thursday.

Highlighted by four Power 5 foes, including a return to Ole Miss, the Bucs take on 13 nonconference opponents before their 16-game Big South slate.

“We are very excited and will be greatly challenged by the non-conference schedule once again this season,” Radebaugh said on his team’s 2021-22 nonconference slate. “Our non-conference schedule certainly provides many challenges, but will prepare us well for a deep and competitive Big South Conference.”

Charleston Southern makes trips to Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Clemson and Kennesaw State in November then stay in the Holy City for five of their final six nonconference contests.

The Bucs’ Nov. 22 trip to Atlanta is the first matchup with Georgia Tech since the 2010-11 season and second showdown with a reigning Power 5 conference champion over the last three seasons (No. 3 Michigan State on Nov. 18, 2019).

CSU makes their first trip downtown to McAlister Field House since the 2011-12 season as they take on Manhattan and South Carolina State in the two-day Citadel Classic just before the Holiday break. CSU’s showdown with Manhattan is the third of four first-time foes on the slate along with a Nov. 20 home bout against Bob Jones, Nov. 28 matchup at Kennesaw State and Dec. 5 trip to Tarleton State.

Home games on the Bucs’ schedule include Jacksonville and Tennessee State as well as Johnson & Wales and Toccoa Falls. Both the Dolphins and Tigers make their first trips to the Buc Dome after the previous five combined matchups came in Jacksonville or at a neutral site.

Charleston Southern’s Big South slate will be announced at a later date.

2021-22 Charleston Southern Nonconference Schedule

Nov. 9 – Johnson & Wales

Nov. 12 – at Ole Miss

Nov. 17 – at Wake Forest

Nov. 20 – Bob Jones

Nov. 22 – at Georgia Tech

Nov. 26 – at Clemson

Nov. 28 – at Kennesaw State

Dec. 2 – Jacksonville

Dec. 5 – at Tarleton State

Dec. 16 – Tennessee State

Dec. 20 – Manhattan*

Dec. 21 – South Carolina State*

Jan. 2 – Toccoa Falls

*Citadel Classic