DD2 school board holding workshop on school operations in light of COVID-related activity

Last week, the board voted to move district schools to seven days of virtual learning with...
Last week, the board voted to move district schools to seven days of virtual learning with students returning to the classroom on Sept. 16.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two officials say the school board will be holding a workshop on Thursday night regarding an update on school operations in light of current COVID-related activity.

Last week, the board voted to move district schools to seven days of virtual learning with students returning to the classroom on Sept. 16.

According to the district, Thursday’s workshop attendance will be limited to board members and essential district administration due to the emergency virtual learning model being following by the district. The workshop will be open to the public via a livestream on the district’s website.

“Due to this being a Board workshop format, there will be no public comments,” DD2 officials said. “The public will have the opportunity to provide comments at the Board meeting on Monday, September 13th.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

