SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies search Johns Island for three men trying to steal ATM

By Riley Bean
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two men and are looking for three more who have been accused of trying to steal an ATM from a Johns Island Food Lion parking lot.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says the ATM was originally located in a Food Lion parking lot at the corner of Maybank and River Roads.

Antonio says two of the three men on the run are black and one is Hispanic. He says they may be trying to flee through the marsh along River Road. Antonio says one is without shoes and some may be shirtless.

Deputies don’t know if the group of thieves are armed, but they say residents are asked not to approach the suspects.

Antonio says authorities witnessed occupants of a white truck attempt to steal an ATM in front of the Food Lion at 4:15 a.m. Thursday. While law enforcement was arresting the first two men, Antonio says three others ran behind the Food Lion into the marsh.

Law enforcement is actively searching the area. Antonio says this is a multi-jurisdictional investigation among the FBI, Charleston Police Department, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. He asks anyone who sees something suspicious related to this incident to immediately contact dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals, can also call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa Bostick was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful carrying of a...
Cops: Woman found with loaded gun at SC Aquarium after refusing to wear mask, attacking detective
Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
A Dorchester District 2 school board member who answered a COVID-19 question posed by Live 5′s...
School board member being investigated for allegedly leaving grandchildren in car
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Public Health Director Dr....
SC releases updated COVID guidance for schools, districts

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston Co. employees could soon see pay increases.
Charleston County Representative Kelsey Barlow says these positions are hard to hire and retain...
Charleston Co. employees could soon see pay increases.
Organizers say each donor will receive an email coupon for a free haircut, courtesy of Sports...
Berkeley Co. co-hosting Red Cross blood drive
VIDEO: DD2 school board member under investigation
VIDEO: DD2 school board member under investigation