Deputies search Johns Island for three men trying to steal ATM

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested two men and are looking for three more who have been accused of trying to steal an ATM from a Johns Island Food Lion parking lot.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Roger Antonio says the ATM was originally located in a Food Lion parking lot at the corner of Maybank and River Roads.

Antonio says two of the three men on the run are black and one is Hispanic. He says they may be trying to flee through the marsh along River Road. Antonio says one is without shoes and some may be shirtless.

Deputies don’t know if the group of thieves are armed, but they say residents are asked not to approach the suspects.

Antonio says authorities witnessed occupants of a white truck attempt to steal an ATM in front of the Food Lion at 4:15 a.m. Thursday. While law enforcement was arresting the first two men, Antonio says three others ran behind the Food Lion into the marsh.

Law enforcement is actively searching the area. Antonio says this is a multi-jurisdictional investigation among the FBI, Charleston Police Department, and the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. He asks anyone who sees something suspicious related to this incident to immediately contact dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals, can also call Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

BREAKING: Charleston Co Sheriffs Department searching for 3 men who stole a vehicle and tried to steal an ATM.

This is outside the Food Lion on Maybank Highway and River Road on Johns Island pic.twitter.com/1USBlEX2Gq — Danielle Seat (@DanielleSeat) September 9, 2021

