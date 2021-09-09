Distribution lines run out of food in Dorchester District Two

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two parents praised the administration’s decision to offer breakfast and lunch to students while the district is virtual until next Thursday.

The announcement brought hope, but the delivery left many wanting.

“There were about 15 people in front of us and the line was moving at a snail’s pace,” said Robin Cane, grandmother of DD2 student. “We were in line for approximately 30 minutes and then the line picked up and started moving rapidly. When we got to the woman who was in charge, she was motioning for us to continue moving and I rolled my window down and asked, ’What was going on?’ and she simply said, ‘We ran out of food.’”

An email sent to parents last week read: “Food service will be available for all students enrolled in Dorchester School District Two, including Virtual Academy students, during the temporary virtual learning (September 7-15, 2021) at no charge.”

Cane is one of many parents and guardians who were not able to pick up any food.

She says she’s shocked because they went through this last year and the district should have been more prepared.

“We had no problems with food distributions,” Cane said, reflecting on last year. “It was about twice a week and we would receive three to four meals and we had no issues. This was not Dorchester District Two’s first run, and that’s where my frustrations come from.”

A district spokesperson says their food service provider, Sodexo, anticipated a certain number of families to show up. However, the actual number of families that showed up was much higher than anticipated.

A contributing factor to the bumbled distribution is the number of meals families were allowed to collect. In the email to parents, it says they can pick up six days’ worth of food. The email also says the food will be distributed until supplies last.

“Families are struggling right now with this pandemic and there are families who needed those meals. I just want to know, where is the food?” Cane said. “If my child was in school today, he would have had the option for breakfast and lunch. So how could they not had enough food?”

Cane says she would like to hear from the district in some capacity as soon as possible about what happened and when the next distribution will be.

