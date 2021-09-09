SC Lottery
Dorchester District 4 will stay virtual at least through Sept. 14

Dorchester County School District 4 said it will remain in virtual instruction at least through...
Dorchester County School District 4 said it will remain in virtual instruction at least through Sept. 14 and would then re-evaluate COVID-19 numbers to determine when its students would return to in-person learning.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 4 says it will remain in virtual instruction for at least a full week and then re-evaluate.

District leaders posted on the district’s Twitter account that the school would remain in full virtual learning through at least Sept. 14. At that point, it would then re-evaluate COVID-19 numbers to determine when to return to in-person learning.

THE LIST: Lowcountry Districts, schools announce virtual learning plans

In a letter to parents sent on Aug. 30, DD4 Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Wymbs said the district would start virtual instruction when classes resumed after the Labor Day holiday and would remain virtual “indefinitely.”

