SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FBI: ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for two murders in N.C. may be traveling through S.C.

Malek Moore
Malek Moore(Source: FBI Charlotte)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – The FBI office in Charlotte is asking people in the Carolinas to be on high alert for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man who is wanted in connection to two murders in North Carolina.

Malek Anthony Moore, 29, is wanted by both the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Greensboro Police Department.

Police said he’s connected to 21-year-old Christian Mbimba’s death on Sept. 3 in Greensboro.

Then police said on Sept. 5 he killed Gabryelle Allnutt who had traveled to Charlotte from New Orleans to escape Hurricane Ida.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee in Charlotte also wanted in Greensboro homicide

The FBI said that he has been identified in multiple other violent offenses and they have been against strangers.

The agency said he may be using public transportation and railways and could be traveling through North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

He has a scar on his hand, a tattoo of three circles on his shoulder, teardrop tattoos on the left and right cheek and his left ear pierced.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Walmart recently told Dorchester County officials the space will be the company’s...
Walmart distribution center on track to be completed by end of year
Lisa Bostick was charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and unlawful carrying of a...
Cops: Woman found with loaded gun at SC Aquarium after refusing to wear mask, attacking detective
A Dorchester District 2 school board member who answered a COVID-19 question posed by Live 5′s...
School board member being investigated for allegedly leaving grandchildren in car
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of longtime attorney Alex Murdaugh.
State Supreme Court suspends Alex Murdaugh’s law license
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Public Health Director Dr....
SC releases updated COVID guidance for schools, districts

Latest News

Firefighters say the 4200 block of Rivers Avenue is blocked.
Rivers Avenue reopens after crews battle structure fire
Police Chief Reggie Burgess and Council members Ron Brinson, Jerome Heyward and Rhonda Jerome...
North Charleston Police test new de-escalation training simulator
Law enforcement agencies are monitoring roads for possible flooding because of heavy rains.
Closed roads begin to reopen as flooding subsides
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
Checking ‘no’ box for visible injury was a mistake on Murdaugh incident report, according to sheriff
Dorchester County School District 4 said it will remain in virtual instruction at least through...
Dorchester District 4 will stay virtual at least through Sept. 14